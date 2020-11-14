Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

