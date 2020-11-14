GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 136.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.30% of GMS worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 136.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GMS by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $28.82 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

