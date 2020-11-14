Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

GSL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

GSL stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.79. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.