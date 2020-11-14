Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Financial Contrast

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -43.16% -31.11% -20.78% Genetron N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Personalis and Genetron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million 17.35 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -20.91 Genetron $45.68 million 22.75 -$95.47 million N/A N/A

Personalis has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Personalis and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 1 6 0 2.86 Genetron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Personalis presently has a consensus target price of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Genetron.

Summary

Personalis beats Genetron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves biopharmaceutical customers, universities and non-profits, diagnostics companies, and government entities. Personalis, Inc. has partnership with Berry Genomics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a partnership agreement with dMed Biopharmaceutical for new drug research and development in the field of oncology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

