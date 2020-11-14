FY2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Increased by Analyst

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $108.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $134.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

