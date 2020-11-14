FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Cut by Analyst

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

TLRY stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $972.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tilray by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 58.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 77.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,428,104.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,209,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,420 over the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.