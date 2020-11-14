FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $32.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $31.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $30.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $43.27 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $248.59 on Thursday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.93 and a 200-day moving average of $283.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

