FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hecla Mining Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

