FY2020 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLUG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $24.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 239.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,793 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $864,004.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $2,158,324.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,973.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

