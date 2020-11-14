FY2020 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut by B. Riley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 594,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,107,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 276,464 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after buying an additional 267,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.