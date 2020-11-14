FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.