FY2020 EPS Estimates for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Lifted by Analyst

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Morphic in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Morphic has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morphic by 88.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $257,519.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $67,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,367 shares of company stock worth $1,168,428 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

