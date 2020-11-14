FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Decreased by Analyst

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.94) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.88). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $229.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $240.58. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 87,073 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

