FY2020 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Decreased by Analyst

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.48). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $457.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

