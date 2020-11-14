FY2020 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.85). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $457.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

