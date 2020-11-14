FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,809 shares of company stock worth $3,451,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

