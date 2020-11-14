FY2020 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INO. Roth Capital raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,099.02% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after buying an additional 3,991,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after acquiring an additional 932,725 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,574 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529,562 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

