FY2020 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Raised by Analyst

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.95. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 79.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 145,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

