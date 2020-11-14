FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised by Truist Securiti

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of FOXF opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 183,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 32.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fox Factory by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.