FY2020 EPS Estimates for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Raised by Analyst

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

ELVT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.94. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 67.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.