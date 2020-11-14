FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.18). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

