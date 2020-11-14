FY2020 EPS Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.22 and a beta of 0.51. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,079,031.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $930,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,408,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,916,163.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 575,891 shares of company stock valued at $28,371,639. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

