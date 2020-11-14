FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Cut by Analyst

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). Cormark also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.20 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$4.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

