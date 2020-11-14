FY2020 EPS Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Lowered by SVB Leerink

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

AVEO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. UBS Group AG increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

