FY2020 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Raised by Truist Securiti

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.03.

NYSE AVTR opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,149,897 shares of company stock worth $1,696,645,076. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Avantor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Avantor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Avantor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

