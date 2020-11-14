FY2020 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.24% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish purchased 118,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $679,589.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

