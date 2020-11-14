FY2020 EPS Estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($13.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($13.76). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($7.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AC. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.04.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.57. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

