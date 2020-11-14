FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Hersha Hospitality Trust Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.21). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.45. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 208.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.