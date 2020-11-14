FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Global Net Lease, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Global Net Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

GNL stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 28.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

