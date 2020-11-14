FY2020 Earnings Forecast for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GasLog Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

