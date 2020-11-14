FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issued By B. Riley

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gaia in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.89. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gaia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth $101,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

