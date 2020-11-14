FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issued By Colliers Secur.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Colliers Secur. currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $237.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

