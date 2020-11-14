FY2020 Earnings Forecast for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Issued By William Blair

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for 3D Systems in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the 3D printing company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE DDD opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $893.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,699 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3D Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 69.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,492 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

