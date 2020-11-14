FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Issued By Wedbush

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.85). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million.

KALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

KALA stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

