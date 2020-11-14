FY2020 Earnings Estimate for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Issued By Wedbush

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $160.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66, a P/E/G ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in adidas by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

