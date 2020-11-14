Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) rose 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $38.45. Approximately 2,863,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 608,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 356.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,967 shares of company stock valued at $10,627,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

