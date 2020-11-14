FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

FSKR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NASDAQ FSKR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is 108.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 77,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after acquiring an additional 199,951 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,368,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,574,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.