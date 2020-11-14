Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.05 million and a PE ratio of -63.29. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is -739.29%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

