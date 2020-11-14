Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $6.84. Fly Leasing shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 3,773 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 35.28%.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.