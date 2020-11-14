Financial Survey: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) & ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ArcelorMittal South Africa and Commercial Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Metals 0 4 3 0 2.43

Commercial Metals has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Profitability

This table compares ArcelorMittal South Africa and Commercial Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A Commercial Metals 5.10% 17.74% 8.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Commercial Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Commercial Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ArcelorMittal South Africa and Commercial Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.86 billion 0.00 -$324.05 million N/A N/A Commercial Metals $5.48 billion 0.46 $279.50 million $2.64 7.91

Commercial Metals has higher revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Volatility & Risk

ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 4.16, indicating that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils. The company also provides foundry products that include castings, such as air injection tubes, door bodies, fire bars, pallet cars, pallet frames, goose necks, etc. for coke ovens, direct reduction, sinter plant, and blast furnaces, as well as the hot and cold mills. In addition, it offers long steel products comprising fencing profiles, forgings, hexagon bars, hollow bars, mining bars, rails, reinforcing bars/Y bars, rounds and squares, special profiles, structural and heavy structural sections, window sections, and wire rods; and tubular products, which comprise hot rolled seamless line pipes and OCTG, hot rolled boiler tubes, and cold drawn precision products. Further, the company produces and markets commercial grade coking coal, as well as processes and markets by-products. It serves clients in agricultural, armament, automotive, bolt and nut, chains, construction, engineering, furniture and appliance, mining, packaging, piping, renewable energy, roofing and cladding, and tubing industries in South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Holdings AG.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars (rebars), merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to the construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use primarily in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products primarily to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

