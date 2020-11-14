Financial Analysis: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) versus The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CBTX has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CBTX and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 18.21% 5.35% 0.79% The PNC Financial Services Group 38.16% 5.97% 0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBTX and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 2 0 3.00 The PNC Financial Services Group 2 9 7 0 2.28

CBTX currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $121.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.87%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than CBTX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBTX and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 3.25 $50.52 million $2.02 11.13 The PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 2.41 $5.37 billion $11.39 10.78

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats CBTX on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. The company also provides treasury and online banking services. It operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement advisory services. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. It operates 2,400 locations and 15,000 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

