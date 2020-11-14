FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FibroGen worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 366,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after buying an additional 410,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after buying an additional 47,980 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.68. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

