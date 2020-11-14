Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,061.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,007 shares of company stock worth $23,419,930. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

