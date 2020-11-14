Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HSBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 326.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.1% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

