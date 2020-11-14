Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Up 15.9%

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shot up 15.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.60. 581,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,119% from the average session volume of 47,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolving Systems stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Evolving Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.