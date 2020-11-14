Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Up 15.9%

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shot up 15.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.60. 581,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,119% from the average session volume of 47,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.
About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.