EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $33.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 increased their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.