EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $33.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 increased their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.09 on Friday. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.