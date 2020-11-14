Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC) were down 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 493,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 106,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the PerkRocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.