Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mesa Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report released on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -400.73 and a beta of 0.43. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $288.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,990 shares in the company, valued at $729,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,965,179. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 25.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

