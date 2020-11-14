Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIV. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $159.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $946,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

