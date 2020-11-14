Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:EVC opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.16. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 39.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

